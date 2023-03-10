UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $121.17 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 119,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $121,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 400.0% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,650,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 83.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after buying an additional 553,285 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1,040.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,973,000 after buying an additional 374,391 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,867,000 after buying an additional 348,782 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Insider Activity

State Street Price Performance

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.