UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $147.18 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,244,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $147,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Moderna by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,645,000 after acquiring an additional 459,992 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna Price Performance

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,005,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,337 shares of company stock worth $85,098,632. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $137.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.13 and a 200-day moving average of $160.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

