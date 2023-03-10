UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $153.57 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,730,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189,020 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Banco Bradesco worth $153,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBD shares. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

