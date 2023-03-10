UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,671 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Cheniere Energy worth $150,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $153.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

