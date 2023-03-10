UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 59,700 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of CBRE Group worth $143,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 692.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after buying an additional 792,717 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,522,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,057,000 after acquiring an additional 369,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

