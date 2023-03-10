UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $147,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after acquiring an additional 993,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after acquiring an additional 793,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

