UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350,323 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,053 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.68% of Regions Financial worth $127,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,030,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,182,000 after acquiring an additional 136,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Trading Down 4.1 %

RF opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

