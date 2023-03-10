UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,063,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154,265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $127,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

