UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of Rockwell Automation worth $139,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,143. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ROK opened at $298.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.62. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

