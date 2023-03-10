UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 944,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 141,863 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $140,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $165.20 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

