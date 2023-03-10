UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 142,575 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 142,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $125,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 128,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $446,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 50,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.1% in the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 187,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.5 %

WBA opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.