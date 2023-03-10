UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,473 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,473 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of MSA Safety worth $138,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.20. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $146.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

