UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 95,654 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95,654 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $145,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 632,761 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after purchasing an additional 618,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.2 %

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Shares of TROW opened at $111.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

