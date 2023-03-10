UBS Group Upgrades Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Buy

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.64) to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 293,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.