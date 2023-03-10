United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CL King downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 368,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,983,000 after buying an additional 175,723 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

