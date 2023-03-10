Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 200 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Copart were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

