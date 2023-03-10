Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 200 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TROW opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $157.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

