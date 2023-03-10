Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 33 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $693.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $622.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

