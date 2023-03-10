Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 400 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,867,000 after buying an additional 1,970,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,935,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after acquiring an additional 902,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,485,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of APO opened at $67.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.