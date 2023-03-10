Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 400 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 220.0% during the third quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,139,000 after purchasing an additional 151,822 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

