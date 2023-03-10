Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 600 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,561 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.