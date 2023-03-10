Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,788 shares of company stock valued at $28,373,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $169.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.14.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

