Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,295,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Profile

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

