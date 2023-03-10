Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

WEC opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

