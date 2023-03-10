Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $183.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.82 and its 200 day moving average is $179.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

