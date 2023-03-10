Utah Retirement Systems Buys 200 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

DLTR stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average is $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

