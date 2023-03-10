Utah Retirement Systems Buys 400 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in onsemi were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 12.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 188.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,419 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair lowered onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

