Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gartner were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $332.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.73 and its 200 day moving average is $321.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,683 shares of company stock worth $14,934,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

