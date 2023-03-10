Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $882,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $122.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day moving average is $117.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

