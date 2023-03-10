Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.13 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF opened at $86.07 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -44.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

