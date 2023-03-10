Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,378. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME opened at $138.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.77. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

