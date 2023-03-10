Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

