Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.87 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $472.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.76 and a 200-day moving average of $410.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

