Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.54.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

