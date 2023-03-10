Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 100 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.82.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $226.91 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

