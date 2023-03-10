Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

MTD stock opened at $1,475.57 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,609.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,511.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,372.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.