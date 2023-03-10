Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $342.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

