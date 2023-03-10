Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.6% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

NYSE DHI opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.