Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nucor were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 46.2% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $167.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

