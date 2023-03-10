Utah Retirement Systems Sells 700 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $139.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

