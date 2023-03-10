Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.35 Billion Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,892,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Coterra Energy worth $2,347,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.11 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.