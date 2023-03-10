Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.51 Billion Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,512,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

