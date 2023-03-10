Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.00% of W.W. Grainger worth $2,719,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $693.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $622.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

