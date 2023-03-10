Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 88,251 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,322,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.38% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $2,476,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after purchasing an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $234.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

