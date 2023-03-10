Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Cut by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,996 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $33,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

