Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total transaction of $7,116,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total transaction of $7,116,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,788 shares of company stock valued at $28,373,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

