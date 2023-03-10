Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 238,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,744,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
Specifically, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 779,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,414.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Velo3D Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.01 million, a PE ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 2.98.
Institutional Trading of Velo3D
About Velo3D
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Velo3D (VLD)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.