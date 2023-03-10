Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 238,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,744,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Specifically, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 779,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,414.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.01 million, a PE ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 2.98.

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

About Velo3D

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLD. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth approximately $19,306,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Velo3D by 3,327.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,619 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Velo3D by 29.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,615,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 827,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Velo3D by 322.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 653,003 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

