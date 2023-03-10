Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $131,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $183.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

