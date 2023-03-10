Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35. The firm has a market cap of $834.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,495 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,731 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,985,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,049,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 723,484 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

