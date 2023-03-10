Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $834.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRDN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $36,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,672,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,373 shares of company stock worth $5,345,495 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,985,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 723,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 559,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,355,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

